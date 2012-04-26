TSA Agents Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Photo: Valerie Everett via flickr

According to a report on Fox News, four TSA agents, two current and two former, have been arrested in connection with a possible drug trafficking operation.The accused agents were arrested on charges that they allegedly helped massive amounts of narcotics, including cocaine, pass through Los Angeles International Airport.



An indictment was issued for up to seven people who were allegedly waving narcotics through security checkpoints, Fox News reports.

Fox News reports that one screener, Naral Richardson, got TSA agents to allow narcotics through security. It is believed that they were bribed.

