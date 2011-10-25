TSA Advises Feminist Vibrator-Owner: Get Your Freak On

Jill Filipovic, feminist blogger, claims that the TSA sent her this note about an item in her luggage.



“This is what TSA will do when they inspect a bag you checked and find a, um, ‘personal item'” she wrote on her personal blog, along with a picture of the TSA’s notice of inspection.

The “item” in question was a “$15 Bullet Vibrator from Babeland” Filipovic told New York Magazine.

Filipovic, both offended and laughing, has decided to discontinue use, “since I have no idea if the TSA agents manhandled it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.