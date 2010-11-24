Eliot Spitzer On TSA Pat-Downs: The Terrorists Are "Mocking Us"

Judging by the morning news shows even the surprise overnight escalation in tensions between North and South Korea is not enough to knock the ‘junky’ TSA pat-downs out of the Thanksgiving week headlines.



Last night on Parker Spitzer Eliot Spitzer, in the stilted delivery that is coming to define the show, argued that all these extra, costly security measures simply prove that the terrorists are winning: “the terrorists are mocking us.”

The scanners, said Spitzer, are just a distraction, “we’re losing because the terrorists are playing puppetmaster and we’re the puppet.” Spitzer was responding to a report in a recently published Al Qaeda-affiliated magazine, which dubbed the bomb attempts of two cargo flights last month “Operation Hemorrhage” because the plan cost al Qaeda exactly $4,200 while America has spent million of dollars on airport security (and almost as many minutes on TSA patdown stories). Said Spitzer: “That’s the type of leverage even Goldman Sachs would be impressed by.”

Indeed. The minor difference being that the TSA measures are currently enjoying significantly more public support than Goldman Sachs. Watch below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.