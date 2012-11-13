A Norwegian Driver Converted An Audi S3 Hatchback Into A 1,000 HP Beast

After driving the new Audi S6, S7, and S8, we were impressed by the cars’ combination of luxury and power. Tommy Schønberg, owner of TS Racing in Norway, is more interested in the latter, it seems.



He converted a hatchback S3 into a tremendously powerful car that has no place on the street. According to Motor Authority, Schønberg added a full roll cage and racing seats, and replaced the 2.0-liter TFSI engine with a 2.5-liter, five cylinder version.

That’s good enough for 854 pound-feet of torque and 1,074 horsepower, twice what the 2013 S8 produces.

Schønberg stripped out everything that makes the S3 a luxury ride, to cut down the car’s weight and put every bit of horsepower to good use. The result is a one-of-a-kind S3 that does not look great, but sounds amazing.

Watch it in action, in a video produced by Keslesakaug Video:



