The 'Tryptophan Slow Jam' Is The Most Bizarre Thanksgiving Ad You Will See From A Major Brand This Season

Some advertisers try to make their work go viral by softly selling their product, with an emphasis on amusing content. But the new Thanksgiving ad from Century 21 Real Estate does not even have a pitch. It’s just an animated music video featuring a singing turkey and trippy visual effects.

Boston agency Mullen created “Tryptophan Slow Jam” in a style very similar to the weird and crude Flash animation shorts from Sick Animation. Watch a man lead a gravy boat across a sea of stuffing as a turkey decked out in 70s gear sings about a family falling asleep after Thanksgiving dinner:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It may also seem strange that the video promotes the non-specific trending topic #Tryptophan, the natural sedative found in turkey. It’s meant to get the video seen when #Tryptophan likely trends on Twitter on Thursday.

Century 21 is offering the song on iTunes for 99 cents, with all proceeds going to Easter Seals, a charity for people with disabilities.

Mullen has made other non-traditional work for the real estate company, like when they recently put up an ad for character Walter White’s house during the series finale of “Breaking Bad.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.