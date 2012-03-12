Trying To Replicate Other People's Success Isn't Worth It

Photo: The U.S. Army via Flickr

A lot of what we call business strategy is just mimicry.Instead of working relentlessly to incubate our own success process, we spend a lot of time just copying the ideas we hear might have worked for someone else. And it just makes us ugly.



The problem with replication is that each copy is a little less moving than the original version. It has less impact. Less value. Less beauty.

And this doesn’t just apply to the copy itself, but also the artist.

You lose something as a leader when all you do is copy-and-paste your business strategy.

There is something deeply rewarding about appreciating the success others have achieved and then reinventing that success with ideas and passion of your own.

Not replication. Not a “going-through-the-motions” business malaise. Genuine, heart-felt curiosity about being amazing in your own special way.

This isn’t the easiest thing to achieve either.

The system itself is confusing. It begins with our education system which teaches us a seemingly required process for achieving personal success. Then the companies we work for teach us “the way” to make it to the top. There are even formulas for startups and entrepreneurs — rules that dictate success regardless of the idea.

And it works some of the time for us. But to be more accurate, it worked one time for someone somewhere, and that’s the time that you were hearing about. That’s the one time you are leveraging your business future against.

You’re replicating random.

Don’t be fooled by the trap of being a business copycat. Anything you can repeat easily isn’t worth repeating. Success, by definition, is wildly impossible to achieve with ease.

Stop replicating what you see others doing. Replace last year’s big idea with your own brilliance. Anything else won’t work.

This post originally appeared at Edgy Conversations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.