You don’t have to speak Italian to appreciate how frustrated the on-air interviewer in this clip must be.



As he interviews former (and aspiring) Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi, he rarely gets a word in edgewise, and at multiple points, Berlusconi just threatens to leave when interrupted.

The title of the clip “I’m leaving.” (via John Hooper).



