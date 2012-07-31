HELP! Trying To Get To The Persian Gulf For September's Minesweeping Exercise In The Gulf

A guide on the USS Wasp

Photo: Robert Johnson

I wrote a piece recently on the long list of developments in the waters off Iran.It’s something I think most military writers, and readers, think about a lot lately and while I can only speak for myself, it’s getting hard to make the situation real for my readers.



After spending three days on the USS Wasp in May and catching a glimpse of the people aboard the ships that make up the U.S. fleet, I know what’s behind the names of the ships we list when describing a naval buildup.

The sailors that populate the ships assigned there and what their lives are like, is where America’s understanding falters. The Persian Gulf and sweeping for mines, it’s abstract and I want to go for the minesweeping exercises in September and make it real.

The 11 day exercises will bring together 20 countries to practice a worst-case scenario that might find the Strait of Hormuz, where nearly 40 per cent of the world’s oil passes, blocked by underwater mines. Iran has threatened to close the strait in the past and could attempt to do so if the U.S. attacks Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

I’d love to go cover this firsthand. If you’re in a position to help my naval embark request along its way and get me onto a Navy ship to cover the joint exercise, please let me know: [email protected]

