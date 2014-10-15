These People Tried To Buy The IPhone 6 And It's Been Impossible And Frustrating

AP People wait to buy the new Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong Friday morning, Sept. 19, 2014.

Yesterday, I wrote about how my plan to buy the new iPhone was to wait a few days and walk into a store.

No way was I going to wait in line. Also, I didn’t want to go through the whole rigmarole of ordering online. (Not a fan of ordering, and waiting. I am a fan of the on-demand economy, so gimme stuff now, or never.)

This plan worked with the iPhone 5, and I assumed it would work again. I was wrong. Over the past two weeks or so, I’ve walked into three AT&T stores and one Apple store and asked if there were any iPhone 6’s in stock. Each time I was told no. Once I was laughed at.

It turns out lots of readers are going through similar issues trying to buy an iPhone 6.

Some of them emailed me and tweeted at me:

Kelley in Ohio says she has to wait two months to get her phone: “I pre-ordered the IPhone 6+ on September 15. I check every day to see if the delivery date has changed and it continues to say will ship between 11/9 and 11/27! I cannot believe it’s going to take 2 months to get my new phone. I cannot get any kind of update from Apple or AT&T, just that they don’t have them. I can’t wait to get my hands on the phone, but it looks as though I won’t have a choice.”

Christina F. says she was also laughed at. Her story sounds much worse than mine:

“So September 12th, I had pre-ordered the iPhone 6 plus on apples website. But on the 19th, I figured I would call my local ATT store and just see if they had any available. “The rep told me they didn’t but they had tons of just Iphone 6’s. He also proceeded to ask me if I had seen them in person because they were a lot bigger than people thought and recommended that I come in to look just to make sure I was making the right decision. “Fair enough. I had made it VERY clear that I was really interesting in the Plus but the next thing I knew I was walking out with a 6. “A week or so later I felt conned, like that wasn’t what I wanted and the rep took all efforts to convince me I was crazy and I needed the 6. So i decided I was going to go back and tell them I didn’t want the 6, and that I wanted the plus. WELL the whole time I was in there, they were laughing at me. “They were like I can’t believe you want that thing, and this and that, and laughed and said the only reason I had the 6 was because the Rep wanted his commission. I mean how flippin’ rude! They also had no problem telling me I was over the 14 day return period and somehow could over ride it but I would be phone less until the Iphone Plus was available for me, which could be months. “They were so rude, literally laughed the ENTIRE time as if I was some kind of joke. “I was FURIOUS. and still am actually.”

Rob Holmes actually waited in line at a T-Mobile store and he still doesn’t have his phone. He tweeted: “I lined up on 9/19 at T-Mobile to buy an iPhone 6 Plus. Just got an email update: won’t have mine until 11/21. Sucks.”

John Tillman was smarter than me about all this — smarter than his wife, too. He tweeted: “I pre-ordered and got on day one. My wife wanted to wait a week and see reviews first; she is still waiting.”

Deborah Findling was also laughed at — by Apple store employees. She tweeted: “I ordered in store, was also laughed at in the Apple store and am expecting it in the next week (Supposedly)”

The good news is that Jonathan Albright has a solution for all of us. A website called iStockNow, which supposedly lists which phones have supply right now.

William McDonald says I should buy a phone from a different carrier. “Buy a Verizon phone and unlock it if you can afford to. There’s only two variants of the phone this year. GSM/CDMA phones and the one being sold on Sprint. The Verizon/ATT/TMO variants all contain radios with frequencies for other carriers. It’s more cost effective than producing six different ones for America/Canada.”

