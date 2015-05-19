I just tried virtual reality for the first time, and it blew my mind

What a ride. This is video of me attempting to play a virtual reality version of the popular mobile game “Temple Run.” I was using Samsung’s Gear VR headset.
The concept of virtual reality is definitely not new to me, but I don’t think anything could have prepared me for this. Once you put on the headset you are transported, and a 360° world engulfs you. I really didn’t think it was going to be as impressive as it was.
