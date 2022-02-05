Search

My party of 2 spent $150 at Oga’s Cantina in Disney World, and the ‘Star Wars’ spot is mostly worth the price

Carly Caramanna
Carly and friend at oga's cantina in disney world and a photos of the fuzzy cocktail from oga's
The Disney lounge is known for its cocktails. Carly Caramanna
  • I spent $150 dining at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World, and I was blown away.
  • The lounge is totally immersive and great for “Star Wars” fans, and the cocktails are incredible.
  • Both of the food items on the menu were tasty, but I don’t really think they’re worth the price. 
I visited Oga’s Cantina located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios.
Carly and friend cheersing drinks at oga's cantina at star wars galaxy's edge
The bar-like spot is located in Hollywood Studios. Carly Caramanna
Oga’s Cantina is a Disney lounge located at both Disneyland and Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

It can be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Black Spire Outpost on the fictional planet of Batuu. I visited the Disney World location, which offers a few exclusive cocktails.  

Much like everything at Disney, Oga’s Cantina has an elaborate backstory.

The bar is themed after the local watering hole depicted in “Star Wars.” It’s run by the proprietor, Oga Garra, and visited by smugglers, traders, bounty hunters, and other characters of the galaxy.

It’s one of the tougher reservations to secure at Disney.
Millenium falcon at disney world star wars galaxy's edge
The lounge opened alongside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Carly Caramanna
Disney World dining reservations open up 60 days in advance, but I was able to land one just a few days before my visit.

In my experience, I’ve found that it’s common for people to change their plans last minute, allowing reservations to open up. But generally, it hasn’t been easy to land an advanced reservation at Oga’s since it opened in 2019.

Disney World’s mobile app also offers a walk-up function that allows guests to join the wait list when they’re in the park. Oga’s will often pop up on this feature, but you’ll likely be more successful landing a walk-up table earlier in the day. 

It’s primarily a standing-room-only establishment, but it’s great for fans of all ages.
Interior shot of details in oga's cantina at disney world
There are so many impressive details around the lounge. Carly Caramanna
This is a family-friendly spot for guests of all ages, and it’s open all day. Visits are limited to 45 minutes, and there’s a two-drink maximum.

Oga’s large, circular bar and surrounding high-top tables are standing-room-only. There are also a limited number of booths, but availability is first-come, first-serve.

On my visit, we were stationed at the bar, which offered perfect viewing of all the action. But guests are free to walk around and explore once they’re inside. 

The theming is absolutely incredible, especially if you’re a “Star Wars” fan
Hand holding up a coaster insider oga's cantina at disney world
‘Star Wars’ fans will probably want to keep the coasters. Carly Caramanna
There are hidden references to the “Star Wars” films and TV series throughout the establishment.

Its unparalleled theming sets Oga’s apart from the countless other lounges and restaurants on Disney property. Even those who know nothing about the franchise can appreciate the incredible attention to detail. 

It felt like I was stepping onto a movie set thanks to interactive elements and surprises during my visit. The staff also play along and act as part of the story.

Even the coasters are full of unique details. There are several versions of these mini pieces of art that are themed to the bar’s many different cocktails.

On my visit, my coaster was themed to Yub Nub, one of the most popular cocktails. 

My favorite element is the animatronic DJ.
Animatronic dj at oga's cantina in disney world
The DJ plays themed music to set the scene. Carly Caramanna
The mood is set by a loud, lively soundtrack spun by the resident DJ R-3X.

Longtime Disney fans may notice that this droid was repurposed from the original Star Tours attraction

The soundtrack proved to be so popular that Disney released the music.

The menu is full of inventive cocktails.
Cocktail menu at oga's cantina in disney world
There are alcoholic and nonalcoholic options. Carly Caramanna
Oga’s menu is composed of inventive cocktails, with and without alcohol. Most of the alcoholic drinks are in the $17 to $19 range. 

The drinks have playful names with “Star Wars” references, including Jabba Juice and the Jedi Mind Trick.

Everything is premade, so you’re not going to get handcrafted cocktails like you would at AbracadaBar or Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. But it also serves a selection of beers, cider, and wines.

We tried one of the most talked-about drinks, the Fuzzy Tauntaun.
The fuzzy cocktail from oga's cantina in disney world
The specialty drink is topped with foam. Carly Caramanna
For our first round, we tried the Fuzzy Tauntaun.

Priced at $17, it’s made with peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange-and-tangerine juice, and cane sugar, and it’s topped with buzz-button tingling foam.

The buzz-button herb in the foam makes your whole mouth tingle before producing a numbing effect. It’s an odd sensation at first, but it ended up being a lot of fun. 

I also couldn’t resist getting a souvenir mug.
Souvenir mug from oga's cantina in disney world
I collect mugs from all around Disney World. Carly Caramanna
I love collecting souvenir mugs and glasses, and Oga’s Cantina offers several such keepsakes.

I couldn’t resist the Endor mug. For $45, this keepsake glass is served with the Yub Nub cocktail made with rum, passion fruit, and citrus juices. 

For beer drinkers, there’s also a souvenir glass set that comes with a flight.

The food menu is limited, and I don’t think it’s worth the price.
Appetizer from oga's cantina at disney world
You can really only order appetizers. Carly Caramanna
Oga’s food menu is limited to just two options: Batuu Bits and the Happabore Sampler.

The $11 Batuu Bits are crispy fried vegetable pieces — including lotus root — served with a spiced chermoula dip. This was my favorite of the two appetizers, and I absolutely loved the herby, garlic-forward dipping sauce.

The $21 sampler, playfully named after the creature from “Star Wars,” was made up of a selection of meats, cheeses, vegetables, and pork cracklings. I was impressed by the mix of thinly sliced cured meats and loved the ball of pulled mozzarella.  

I enjoyed both appetizers, but I’m not sure I’d order the sampler again based on the price. 

I would gladly return for the drinks and atmosphere.
Drinks and appetizers from oga's cantina in disney world
We ordered a few things from the menu Carly Caramanna
We ended up spending $150, but although it’s on the pricier side, Oga’s Cantina ranks high on my list of favorite Disney lounges. It’s an absolute must-visit for me.

It can be appreciated by “Star Wars” fans and those who just enjoy well-themed, immersive settings. The atmosphere is top-notch, and I’d happily order the Fuzzy Tauntaun again. 

The employees were fantastic at playing along and really made us feel like we’d stepped into the fantastical world of the iconic franchise. 

But on my next visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, I’d likely choose a Ronto Wrap from nearby Ronto Roasters over the pricey appetizers at Oga’s.

