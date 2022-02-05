My party of 2 spent $150 at Oga’s Cantina in Disney World, and the ‘Star Wars’ spot is mostly worth the price

- I spent $150 dining at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World, and I was blown away.
- The lounge is totally immersive and great for “Star Wars” fans, and the cocktails are incredible.
- Both of the food items on the menu were tasty, but I don’t really think they’re worth the price.
It can be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Black Spire Outpost on the fictional planet of Batuu. I visited the Disney World location, which offers a few exclusive cocktails.
Much like everything at Disney, Oga’s Cantina has an elaborate backstory.
The bar is themed after the local watering hole depicted in “Star Wars.” It’s run by the proprietor, Oga Garra, and visited by smugglers, traders, bounty hunters, and other characters of the galaxy.
In my experience, I’ve found that it’s common for people to change their plans last minute, allowing reservations to open up. But generally, it hasn’t been easy to land an advanced reservation at Oga’s since it opened in 2019.
Disney World’s mobile app also offers a walk-up function that allows guests to join the wait list when they’re in the park. Oga’s will often pop up on this feature, but you’ll likely be more successful landing a walk-up table earlier in the day.
Oga’s large, circular bar and surrounding high-top tables are standing-room-only. There are also a limited number of booths, but availability is first-come, first-serve.
On my visit, we were stationed at the bar, which offered perfect viewing of all the action. But guests are free to walk around and explore once they’re inside.
Its unparalleled theming sets Oga’s apart from the countless other lounges and restaurants on Disney property. Even those who know nothing about the franchise can appreciate the incredible attention to detail.
It felt like I was stepping onto a movie set thanks to interactive elements and surprises during my visit. The staff also play along and act as part of the story.
Even the coasters are full of unique details. There are several versions of these mini pieces of art that are themed to the bar’s many different cocktails.
On my visit, my coaster was themed to Yub Nub, one of the most popular cocktails.
Longtime Disney fans may notice that this droid was repurposed from the original Star Tours attraction.
The soundtrack proved to be so popular that Disney released the music.
The drinks have playful names with “Star Wars” references, including Jabba Juice and the Jedi Mind Trick.
Everything is premade, so you’re not going to get handcrafted cocktails like you would at AbracadaBar or Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto. But it also serves a selection of beers, cider, and wines.
Priced at $17, it’s made with peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange-and-tangerine juice, and cane sugar, and it’s topped with buzz-button tingling foam.
The buzz-button herb in the foam makes your whole mouth tingle before producing a numbing effect. It’s an odd sensation at first, but it ended up being a lot of fun.
I couldn’t resist the Endor mug. For $45, this keepsake glass is served with the Yub Nub cocktail made with rum, passion fruit, and citrus juices.
For beer drinkers, there’s also a souvenir glass set that comes with a flight.
The $11 Batuu Bits are crispy fried vegetable pieces — including lotus root — served with a spiced chermoula dip. This was my favorite of the two appetizers, and I absolutely loved the herby, garlic-forward dipping sauce.
The $21 sampler, playfully named after the creature from “Star Wars,” was made up of a selection of meats, cheeses, vegetables, and pork cracklings. I was impressed by the mix of thinly sliced cured meats and loved the ball of pulled mozzarella.
I enjoyed both appetizers, but I’m not sure I’d order the sampler again based on the price.
It can be appreciated by “Star Wars” fans and those who just enjoy well-themed, immersive settings. The atmosphere is top-notch, and I’d happily order the Fuzzy Tauntaun again.
The employees were fantastic at playing along and really made us feel like we’d stepped into the fantastical world of the iconic franchise.
But on my next visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, I’d likely choose a Ronto Wrap from nearby Ronto Roasters over the pricey appetizers at Oga’s.