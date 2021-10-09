I tried the easy, cheesy TikTok hack for upgrading instant ramen, and the result reminded me of mac and cheese

Some TikTokers are putting cheese in their ramen. Paige Bennett

I made easy cheese-filled ramen using a popular TikTok trick and compared it to the original.

The noodles had a creamy, cheesy, and gooey texture thanks to the parmesan and butter.

I don’t think I’ll make it again since I’d prefer to try this with different kinds of pasta.

I typically order ramen from a local shop when I have a craving, but when I saw people on TikTok making easy, cheesy ramen, I knew I had to give it a try.

Although I’ve never seen this dish before, cheesy ramen is nothing new. Combining cheese and ramen is something many Korean and Korean-American people have been doing for decades to create a classic comfort food.

I haven’t had instant ramen for several years, so I picked up a couple of packs to test how the cheesy version tasted compared to the classic kind.

I started by making regular soy sauce-flavored Top Ramen

As a vegetarian, it’s hard to find instant ramen that has no animal-based ingredients. Luckily I came across a soy sauce-flavored option at the grocery store. Each package only cost me about 30 cents.

I boiled water in a pot, which took a few minutes, then added the entire block of ramen and let it boil for three minutes.

I drained most, but not all, of the water, and stirred in the seasoning packet until it dissolved.

The ramen tasted just like I remembered

I haven’t made this type of ramen in several years, so it was a very nostalgic first bite for me.

It was very salty and the noodles had a slightly dry and gummy texture.

I made another package of ramen for the TikTok hack

This process started out the same as the previous recipe. I boiled a pot of water, added the entire block of noodles in, and let them cook for three minutes.

Numerous people have done versions of this hack (some include Sriracha or heavy cream), but I followed a recipe video from TikTok user @madsandg that has since been listed as private.

I added about a tablespoon of butter, ¼ cup of half-and-half, and a generous handful of grated Parmesan cheese to my ramen.

I grated my cheese fresh since the pre-shredded kind doesn’t melt as well due to the additives that prevent it from clumping.

This was a very rich, savory meal

This ramen had a very creamy, cheesy, gooey texture. The noodles had a gummy texture and the cheese made them stick together. With each bite, I pulled up massive clumps of noodles.

Overall, the flavor was fine but a bit overwhelming. From the flavored seasoning packet to all of that Parmesan cheese, this was even saltier and richer than the first bowl of ramen.

I don’t know that I’d make this dish again

I’ll never say no to adding cheese to a dish – but this was just too salty for me.

Plus when I’m in the mood to eat ramen, I want to taste the umami flavor and vegetables. This was more of a cheesy pasta dish, like macaroni and cheese or fettuccine Alfredo.

I also think cheesy pasta is easier to make with noodles like shells, elbows, and rotini that can hold all the ingredients. Still, I can see the appeal of this cheap, fast, and easy recipe idea using instant ramen and I get why it’s so popular as a comfort food.