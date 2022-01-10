Testing cult favorite Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner

The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a favorite among skincare enthusiasts.

It claims to exfoliate dead skin cells, clear pores, plus visibly reduce fine lines.

Insider producer Celia Skvaril tried the toner herself for six days.

Celia Skvaril: Today, I am trying the cult favorite Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. I constantly hear amazing things about it, and it has won a ton of skin-care awards. It claims to exfoliate dead skin cells “while clearing pores for more even, radiant tone, plus visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles to reveal remarkably smoother, younger-looking skin.” It also claims to minimize enlarged pores, which is what I’m most hopeful for. You can apply the toner up to twice daily if your skin can handle it. I’m going to test it twice daily for six days. Oh. It smells strongly of nail-polish remover, which is not my favorite thing to put on my face. Oh, yeah, it’s burning. It’s real burning. It’s very itchy.

I had a chemical peel before, and that’s what it felt like. Like, it just felt so itchy. I’m going to put on some moisturizer and hope that that kind of combats the itchiness. OK, yeah. That already feels like relief. So, with the moisturizer on, it’s definitely a little bit less itchy, so let’s hope that that’s maybe a first-few-tries kind of thing and my skin will get used to it. So, it’s my second day trying out the exfoliant twice a day, and I think tomorrow and for the rest of the time I’m trying I’m going to switch to just once a day. I think twice a day is a bit too much for my skin. I don’t think that it’s really necessary. I’m going to speak to dermatologist Dr. Daniel Yanes about the ingredients in this exfoliant and what makes it so special.

Dr Daniel Yanes: The major ingredients of the BHA liquid exfoliant by Paula’s Choice are salicylic acid and green tea extract. The salicylic acid, it’s a very commonly used medicine for acne. It’s an excellent exfoliant, and it helps to sort of clear out pores and get rid of the top layer of the skin. Green tea extract is all the rage these days. It is an antioxidant, so it helps protect the skin from free radicals that come from the sun and that can potentially cause harm to the skin.

Skvaril: So, it’s my fourth day trying the Paula’s Choice exfoliant. It’s technically my sixth time putting it on my skin, and today’s the first day where I’m not getting the burning and itching, so I think that’s a good sign. I feel like my skin feels softer to the touch. Like, before, when I would touch here, it would be very bumpy because of the clogged pores, but it’s super smooth. So, I just tried the Paula’s Choice exfoliant for the last time, and I definitely can see a difference in my skin. I can’t exactly place what the difference is. I think it really just looks overall brighter and maybe the texture is a bit better, but I’m really interested to see what Dr. Yanes has to say.

Yanes: In the before video, you can see that there’s a fair amount of redness to the skin, which is normal with somebody with fair skin. And there are also some sort of light brown spots, which we call lentigines and ephelides, which are the same thing as saying sunspots and freckles. And in the after video, you can see that the redness that sort of underlies your skin is mostly unchanged, but it’s the brown spots that have sort of lightened up, which is consistent with what we would expect for the salicylic acid, which is great at some lighter brown pigment and in helping to clean up some sunspots. And you can sort of see that in the before pictures. You can see that you have a little bit more brown spots that are more prominent, whereas in the after pictures, your skin looks like it’s a little bit, it has more of a glow to it, and the skin texture is a little bit brighter. And, again, that’s probably secondary to the salicylic acid. The size of the pores, if you really zoom in, looks to be about the same in both. That said, they’re less noticeable in the after pictures, probably because they’re unclogged by the salicylic acid. There’s really not much out there on the market that can truly minimize pores. Usually things that minimize pores tend to actually just unclog the pores and make the skin around the pores look better. So overall your pores look better, but are they truly smaller? I doubt it. Really, any product with salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or other alpha hydroxy or beta hydroxy acids, which help to exfoliate the skin, are great for people that are looking for a little bit of a refresher, as far as the glow of the skin goes. That said, is there something specific about this salicylic acid product compared to the others? I would have to try it to know.