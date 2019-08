We went into an Apple Store today to check out all the buzz surrounding the Apple Watch, and we had the chance to try some out. It was exciting since this was our first time putting on the Apple Watch, but the in-store demos left us wanting more.

Produced by Will Wei & Matt Stuart. Special thanks to Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.