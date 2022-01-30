I tried 8 of McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best

EIGHTH PLACE: The sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle was too sweet for my liking.

The McGriddle is essentially breakfast meat, American cheese, and a scrambled-egg patty sandwiched between two “griddle cakes,” which are thicker, maple-infused versions of the chain’s hotcakes.

This was my first time trying any of the McGriddles, and I don’t understand why this sandwich gets so much hype.

I get what McDonald’s was trying to achieve. Like many others, I enjoy the combination of sweet, savory, and salty foods, but this McGriddle was overpoweringly sweet.

The griddle cakes had a strong, artificial maple flavor that was magnified by the actual pockets of syrup. Even though the sausage boasted a decently savory bite, it got overwhelmed by all of the sugar.

Plus the flavors of the American cheese and egg patty were too mild to even compete — they may as well have not been there at all.

I’d rather just buy an individual sausage patty and pancakes so I can control how much syrup goes onto the meal.

The reason this sandwich ultimately earned the lowest spot on my ranking was its texture, which was unpleasantly chewy and reminded me of microwaved leftovers.