I ate 14 of Burger King’s breakfast sandwiches, and there’s only one I genuinely enjoyed

I spent almost $50 trying every breakfast sandwich I could order from Burger King.

As part of an ongoing series to figure out which breakfast sandwiches are the best , I tried every available option from my local Burger Kings’ menus.

In the end, I spent just under $50 and tried 14 sandwiches. I then ranked them all from worst to best.

Keep reading to see how Burger King’s breakfast sandwiches stacked up:

Note: Prices and availability are based on my local Burger King locations in Northern California.