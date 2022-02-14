I ate 14 of Burger King’s breakfast sandwiches, and there’s only one I genuinely enjoyed

WINNER: The ham, egg, and cheese Croissan’wich was the only Burger King breakfast sandwich I genuinely enjoyed.

This ham, egg, and cheese Croissan’wich was the only Burger King breakfast sandwich that I genuinely enjoyed. It was pretty yummy.

There’s just something about ham that’s so much more interesting than bacon. Maybe it’s the meat’s subtle sweetness or that it seems more novel since bacon is used on everything.

The Black Forest ham was flavorful and paired wonderfully with the soft croissant, tangy American cheese, and egg. It also didn’t need any sauce to make it taste good.

My sandwich contained just the right amount of meat. It was perfectly filling without leaving me feeling heavy.

My only note — and this goes for all the Croissan’wiches — is that it needs to be eaten right away. Croissants aren’t quite as enjoyable at room temperature.

Otherwise, it was a pretty solid breakfast option for $2.99. If I’m ever on a road trip and happen to stop at a Burger King in the morning, this will definitely be at the top of my list.