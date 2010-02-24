Try To Convince Yourself 180 On The LSAT Is Not A Good Thing

Photo: AP

The TaxProf Blog tipped us off to Most Strongly Supported, a site for “all things LSAT.”As an aside, when you are taking the LSAT, hearing from people who teach LSAT prep courses is something you want to seek out.



Once the LSAT is behind you, however, you prefer never to really think about it again. Actually, it’s like the Bar exam that way — you take it, it’s over, move on.

But what if you rock the LSAT to such an extent that the lady on the phone, in her anamitronic voice,* tells you you made a perfect 180?

Could it be a curse? One 180-scorer thinks so, writing this amusing and sarcastic post about how it’s never helped get a date, how he still had to waste time writing admission essays, and how, “In our society of mediocrity, perfection is nerdy.”

We imagine that those who are currently studying for the test would take the 180 and run, but the post made us think of a tale we heard in law school from none other than the current dean at The University of Texas School of Law, Larry Sager.

Sager taught us Con Law, and took a break from Marbury v. Madison to tell us that, when he was a 1L at Columbia, he and other super-brains that had nailed the LSAT were asked by the test makers to sit for a practice LSAT so they could try out new questions. The students, graciously giving up their time to do something that provided very little fun at all, were neither paid nor provided with lunch. So Sager staged his own little protest, purposefully missing select questions, thereby screwing with the results.

Oh, sure, it’s very nerdy. But picturing a 20-something Sager (who we imagine had his fantastic Jerry Garcia hair even then) chuckling to himself over tricked LSAT administrators makes us chuckle, too.

*So you don’t have to call to get your LSAT score anymore. What can we say, we took it in the aughts.

