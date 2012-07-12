Beat The Summer Heat At One Of These Exclusive Rooftop Pools In Manhattan

Photo: Dream Downtown Hotel
Manhattan may be an island, but finding water for reprieve is harder than one might think.Fortunately, several hotels and private clubs in the city offer cool havens for anyone willing to pay.
From SoHo to Columbus Circle, these are the some of the most exclusive pools in New York City.
The Soho House offers a 15x32-foot pool that is open year-round. The pool is for members only, and rates start at $900 a year.
The Hotel Gansevoort's rooftop pool is heated, open year-round, and even features underwater music. The pool is for guests only.
The rooftop pool at the Manhattan Plaza Health Club costs $25 for a day pass. That price also gives you access to sauna, whirlpool, and gym.
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel's lap pool is part of the five-star spa on the roof of the hotel. It may be indoors, but it's worth a visit. The pool is for guests only.
The rooftop pool at The Empire Hotel NYC is for guests only. Sit in the sun or shade under the canopy while enjoying a beverage.
BONUS: Beat the heat at one of NYC's 60+ public pools--they're free. Newly reopened McCarren Park Pool in Greenpoint accommodates 1,500 swimmers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.