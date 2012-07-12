Beat The Summer Heat At One Of These Exclusive Rooftop Pools In Manhattan

Meredith Galante
dream downtown hotel pool

Photo: Dream Downtown Hotel

Manhattan may be an island, but finding water for reprieve is harder than one might think.Fortunately, several hotels and private clubs in the city offer cool havens for anyone willing to pay.

From SoHo to Columbus Circle, these are the some of the most exclusive pools in New York City.

The Dream Hotel has a rooftop pool and beach for guests only.

Source: The Dream Hotel

The Soho House offers a 15x32-foot pool that is open year-round. The pool is for members only, and rates start at $900 a year.

Source: Soho House

The Hotel Gansevoort's rooftop pool is heated, open year-round, and even features underwater music. The pool is for guests only.

Source: Hotel Gansevoort

The rooftop pool at the Manhattan Plaza Health Club costs $25 for a day pass. That price also gives you access to sauna, whirlpool, and gym.

Source: Manhattan Plaza Health Club

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel's lap pool is part of the five-star spa on the roof of the hotel. It may be indoors, but it's worth a visit. The pool is for guests only.

Source: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel

The rooftop pool at The Empire Hotel NYC is for guests only. Sit in the sun or shade under the canopy while enjoying a beverage.

Source: The Empire Hotel

The Thompson LES offers a long pool with a film strip of Andy Warhol on the floor. Very posh.

Source: Thompson LES

The Holiday Inn on West 57th Street has day passes to purchase for non-guests for around $60 a day.

Source: The Holiday Inn

The rooftop pool at Hotel Americano is surrounded by cabanas and sunny daybeds.

Source: Hotel Americano

BONUS: Beat the heat at one of NYC's 60+ public pools--they're free. Newly reopened McCarren Park Pool in Greenpoint accommodates 1,500 swimmers.

