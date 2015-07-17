This food subscription service lets you try food from all over the world without actually having to travel anywhere

If you’ve ever wished there was a way to enjoy your favourite foreign food without actually having to travel somewhere to get it, here’s your answer: Try The World.

A food subscription service that aims to help people “discover the world through food,” Try The World is ideal for someone who doesn’t have the time and/or the means to travel, but enjoys trying cuisine from all over.

The company was started by Kat Vorotova and David Foulta, who met in New York and were both passionate about food and travelling.

Vorotova and Foulta wanted to be able to recreate the culinary experiences they had abroad when they were back at home, so they came up with Try The World.

Here’s how it works:

Subscribers sign up to receive a box full of 6-7 gourmet food items from a different country every two months.

The boxes are curated by well-known, expert chefs from that country, and come with a description of the food items, how to use them, and also a guide to traditions and recipes native to that country.

Users can either sign up for a bi-monthly subscription for $US39 per box, a semi-annual subscription for $US35 per box, or an annual subscription for $US33 per box.

Facebook / Try The World Founders David Foulta and Kat Vorotova (on the right).

Since users don’t get to choose which country they’d like to receive a box from, Try The World describes the experience as “embarking on a blind tour of the world’s food.”

The company has a featured box which they advertise on their website that changes every two months, so if users aren’t interested in the current box, they can always check back a couple months down the line.

Right now the featured box is a selection of foods from Argentina put together by chef Adolfo Suaya, the founder of a chain of Argentine restaurants, as well as multiple Hollywood restaurants.

Here’s a picture of some of the items in the Argentina box. Try The World notes that not every box will necessarily have the exact same items, since it can be hard to source large amounts of certain foods.

Here’s an example of a breakfast made from the foods in the Argentine box. There’s toasted brioche bread topped with ricotta, Malbec honey, and slices of Dulcor Dulce de Membrillo (jelly made from the pulp of the quince fruit).

Here’s one version of the Paris box.

And here’s another version of the same box. The above version seems more savoury compared to the version below, which seems more sweet.

While users can’t make a large, elaborate meal from the items in the boxes alone, the ingredients can be used — with additional food items — to help make a more authentic foreign meal.

