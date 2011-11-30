This Clever Web App Lets You Try Out Windows Phone On Your iPhone Or Android

Ever wanted to try out a Windows Phone?



A new website created by Microsoft gives you free reign to swipe through most of a fully functional Windows Phone operating system—through your iPhone or Android’s web browser.

In effect, it’s almost like using a Windows Phone.

All you do is visit http://aka.ms/wpdemo from an Android or iPhone to get started. You can even try it from your desktop web browser.

The “web app” is remarkably responsive (on our iPhone, at least), and provides a nice enough encapsulation of how it feels to use a Windows Phone device.

The web app even intelligently walks you through Windows Phone’s coolest features like People Hub, threaded chat messaging, and more.

Thanks to WM Power User and Gizmodo for this cool app.

See below for a few more screenshots:

