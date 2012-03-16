Try Not To Cringe: Pat Robertson Tells The 700 Club That Oral Sex Is Just Fine

Pat Robertson, the octogenarian pastor and one-time presidential candidate who hosts The 700 Club, a Christian talk-show took a question today on marital relations: Is oral sex between husband and wife a sin?



The Bible doesn’t say it is a sin, Robertson says.

His co-host seemed to be cringing in the chair across from him. It’s almost too much to watch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Although Robertson doesn’t think the Bible mentions oral sex, many pastors and scholars believe that The Song of Songs refers to it approvingly.

Robertson has also recently endorsed legalizing marijuana.

via Huffington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.