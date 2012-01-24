Try Not To Be Moved By This Resignation Video Of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot by a deranged gunman one year ago, announced yesterday that she would resign from Congress, while hinting at a possible comeback in the future.



Her halting speech and her smile through what must be a tremendous struggle to recover, are incredibly moving.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Full disclosure: I briefly worked for a PAC in 2006 that supported the election of immigration Republican restrictionist Randy Graf to Congrss. GIffords was his opponent and soundly defeated him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.