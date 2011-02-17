Try Imagining THIS Chart If There Weren't Chaos Across The Middle East

At least 5 are now dead in protests in Bahrain. Other countries are seeing protests, too, and it’s not clear when this will end.



Thus it’s not ridiculous to presume there’s still some kind of geopolitical premium under the price of oil.

And yet a chart of the price of oil is a really ugly thing to look at. Try imagining it if peace actually broke out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.