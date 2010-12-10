Try As She Might Megyn Kelly Can't Break The Resolve Of Code Pink Woman Who Thinks WikiLeaks Leaker Is Heroic

The Berkeley, CA city council is considering a resolution to honour Pfc. Bradley Manning, the army private allegedly responsible for leaking all the secret documents to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.



This, naturally, is making a lot of people crazy. Fox News’ Megyn Kelly is one of those people.

Side note: A viewer could get whiplash transitioning from Kelly and her staunch anti-WikiLeaks stand to Shep Smith, who may be the most pro-WikiLeaks media person out there (or at least on cable news).

Anyway! Try as she might Kelly could not crack the resolve or even get under the skin of Code Pink’s (naturally) Medea Benjamin who calmly and continuously argued against Kelly’s prolonged and increasingly frustrated ‘what if’ game that actually there is no proof anyone has ever been injured as a result of WikiLeaks.

“I hate to say it, Megyn, but people are being killed every single day in Afghanistan…”

Vid below.



