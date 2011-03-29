Amazon's Android Appstore Will Let You Try Apps Before You Buy Them

Photo: Screenshot

In addition to offering a free premium app each day, Amazon’s Android Appstore has something else Google’s Android Market doesn’t: the ability to test an app before you buy it.When browsing Amazon’s online store, some apps have a “Test Drive” link that launches a full Android emulator.



It only works with a few hundred of Amazon’s 3,800+ apps, but it’s the best way to help you decide whether or not you want to buy an app.

The emulator not only lets you test apps, but also acts as a full Android emulator running version 2.2 Froyo. That means you can do simple tasks like web browse, look at photos, or listen to music.

If you want to try it out, head over to Amazon’s list of featured apps you can try right now. Hopefully they’ll make most apps available on the service as the store continues to grow.

[Via Engadget]

Don’t Miss: How To Install Amazon’s Appstore On Your Android Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.