An Artist Wants To Sell You A $US75,000 Toilet Seat With Nassim Taleb's Name On It

Wall Street may be interested in the new art show and book titled “Infinity Is The Enemy” by artist t.Rutt. The show is inspired by a criticism of the foundations of mathematical finance.

One of the main symbols of the exhibit is a toilet seat positioned to resemble an infinity symbol, with a representation of time going to limits of infinity and the reciprocal of infinity, as in the picture to the right.

The exhibit has an entire wall of toilet seats, tagged with the names of economists and thinkers who influenced the artist, including economist Robert Merton, financier George Soros, and writer Nassim Taleb.

The seats are actually up for sale at $US75,000 each.

The twist is that the toilet seats essentially come with a free put option — if you choose, the artist will buy them back immediately for $US1000.

Exercising that option of course will still leave a buyer down $US74,000.

Here’s another one of the toilet seats.

