7 truths millionaires embrace that the rest of us don't

“If you follow the beliefs, philosophies, and strategies of the rich and take action, you have a legitimate shot at becoming a millionaire,” writes self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, who interviewed over 1,200 of the world’s wealthiest people for his book, “How Rich People Think.”
The problem is, most people don’t do this, including a young Siebold. “I spent the first 25 years of my life thinking about money like the masses, which kept me broke,” he writes. “Once I changed my thinking, the money started to flow.”
Who knows if attaining wealth is really that simple — but it can’t hurt, right?
To help you change your thinking, we’ve rounded up seven truths about money that millionaires embrace.
Money can solve most problems
The wealthiest people see money for all the good things it can provide -- freedom, opportunity, possibility, and abundance -- and are not afraid to admit that, logically, it can solve most problems.
'The great ones know money is a critical tool that presents options and opportunities,' Siebold writes. 'They also know if you're not happy without it you won't be happy with it. But while money has little to do with happiness, it's one of the most important tools in the game of life.'
Meanwhile, the typical person tends to view money as an enemy. 'Most people have a dysfunctional, adversarial relationship with money,' he writes. However, 'If you want to start attracting money, stop seeing it as your enemy and think of it as one of your greatest allies.'
If you do what you love, the money tends to follow
The wealthiest, most successful people pursue their passions.
'The masses think about how much they can get paid to do something, while the rich figure out what they love to do and then find out how to make money doing it,' Siebold explains.
If you do what you love, other traits required to be successful will come easier, he argues: 'Instead of setting out to find work with the most profit potential, focus on work that has the most fulfillment potential. Once you find it, invest so much heart and soul into your work that you become one of the most competent people in your field. You'll be rewarded with uncommon wealth.'
You don't have to have money to make money
'The middle class cliché that you have to have money to make money is limiting at best and destructive at worst,' Siebold writes. 'The truth is you have to have great ideas that solve problems to make money ... Creative ideas are the scarce resource, but most people are so focused on where the money is coming from, that they ignore their ideas.'
The wealthiest people focus on coming up with innovative ideas first -- then, they aren't afraid to fund their future from other people's pockets.
'The wealthy know money is always available because rich people are always looking for great investments and superior performers to make those investments profitable,' Siebold says.
Money doesn't just fall in your lap -- you have to go after it
'You're not going to be discovered, saved, or made rich by an outside force,' Siebold notes. 'If you want a lot of money, build your own ship. No one is coming to the rescue.'
While the middle class tend to play the waiting game, the rich define specific wealth goals and create a concrete plan in order to achieve them.
The rich not only actively pursue their ambitious financial goals until they're met; they expect to make money. 'Wealthy people ask, 'Why not me? I'm as good as anyone else, and I deserve to be rich. If I serve others by solving problems, why shouldn't I be rewarded with a fortune?'' Siebold writes. 'And, since they have this belief, their behaviour moves them toward the manifestation of their dreams.'
The quickest way to wealth is self-employment
Average people choose to get paid based on time -- on a steady salary or hourly rate -- while rich people choose to get paid based on results. What's more, rich people are typically self-employed and determine the size of their own paycheck.
'It's not that there aren't world-class performers who punch a time clock for a paycheck, but for most this is the slowest path to prosperity, promoted as the safest,' Siebold writes. 'The great ones know self-employment is the fastest road to wealth.'
While the world-class continue starting businesses and building fortunes, average people settle for steady paychecks and miss out on the opportunity to accumulate great wealth. 'The masses almost guarantee themselves a life of financial mediocrity by staying in a job with a modest salary and yearly pay raises,' Siebold says.
Getting rich is an inside job
Anyone can become wealthy, Siebold emphasises: 'Getting rich beings with the way you think and what you believe about making money ... The secret has always been the same: thinking.'
How do you start thinking like a rich person? Study them, Siebold says.
Next, 'Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control,' he emphasises. 'The truth is that making money is an inside job.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.