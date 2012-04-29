TRUTH IN ADVERTISING: If Ads Were Brutally Honest, Here's What They'd Say

and Matt Stevenson have taken advertising legend David Ogilvy’s advice to heart: “the best ads come from personal experiences.”



Fagan and Stevenson, a Paris-based web mag Thought catalogue writer, and D.C.-based art director, respectively, have created a series of satirical “honest ads” that juxtaposes big brands with what their campaigns should say—and the results are hilarious.

Last month we published our first instalment of the Honest Ad campaign, revealing truths like how V8 is a drink best served with vodka or that McDonald’s tastes a whole lot better when you’re rage-eating on a layover in an airport.

Here are eight new ads, for everything from Pinterest to 5-Hour Energy.

“We thought it would live and die an inside joke,” Fagan told Business Insider in an email, “but they sort of took on a life of their own.”

If you would like to see an Honest Ad for a specific product, leave suggestions in the comment section of Slacktory, the site that first ran the ads.

