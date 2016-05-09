People who post about their relationships on Facebook might be hiding something

If you know someone who shares a little too much about their relationship on Facebook, the reality is that there may be a deeper meaning besides wanting to show off how “happy” they are. Psychotherapist M. Gary Neuman shows why you should hold back on posting about your significant other.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.