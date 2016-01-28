US

People who post about their relationships on Facebook might be hiding something

If you know someone who shares a little too much about their relationship on Facebook, the reality is that there may be a deeper meaning besides wanting to show off how “happy” they are. Psychotherapist M. Gary Neuman shows why you should hold back on posting about your significant other. 

