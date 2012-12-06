OK, Folks, Let's Put Aside Politics And Talk About Taxes... [CHARTS]

Photo: Business Insider

Everyone’s fighting about taxes again, as the government tries to avoid the fiscal cliff.So, it’s a good time to review some tax facts.



Let’s start with these two:

Everyone hates taxes.

Everyone wants someone else to pay all the taxes.

Alas, we have a massive budget deficit, and most reasonable people agree that the only way to balance it will be to cut spending growth and pay more taxes.

So, who should pay them?

How much is too much?

What’s fair?

Those are all good questions.

So, let’s put aside politics for a few minutes and look at some facts…

