Everything You've Heard About Mardi Gras Is Wrong

Photo: Simone Foxman for Business Insider
You may have worn a funky mask over the weekend. You may have been to New Orleans before. You may even have seen some awesome pictures of celebrities and partiers at the event.But until you’ve been to the Big Easy for its hottest party of the year, everything you think you know about Mardi Gras is probably just plain wrong.
So we asked a handful of New Orleans natives to take us around the most epic six days of partying all year, and show us what Mardi Gras is really all about.
Because with few open container laws (as long as it's in plastic it's cool), this guy can't arrest you.
Generally, the parades spend most of their time right on St. Charles Street--uptown--but don't enter the French Quarter.
Hours before the event, families set up ladders so there kids can see and set up tents, chairs, and coolers.
If you have the money, then shell out for a hotel room or apartment rental right on the parade route.
Mostly from high schools and colleges, they take pride in the number of marches they're asked to do.
Astonishingly, this whole party pretty much occurs without corporate sponsorship--this was about the most overt advertising we saw.
