The main activity in Davos: Bloviating.

Four years ago, when the folks at the World Economic Forum first invited me to Davos, I began writing a series called “The Truth About Davos.”

The goal of the series was to convey what the conference is actually like, instead of just reporting news or regurgitating marketing speak.

This “truth about Davos,” I suspected, was not necessarily going to be negative–it was just going to be truth (good, bad, funny, silly, sad, ironic, whatever).

And that’s what it turned out to be.

Well, it’s Davos time again, and, once again, the Forum has been kind enough to invite me. This year, I’m even a member of the International Media Council!

What’s happened at Davos so far?

Not much. Everyone’s just arriving.

One exciting note: Judging from the program directory, Bono is here this year. That’s just how he’s listed in the participant directory, by the way: “BONO.” And under his name, there’s an email address and a cell phone number. Shinzo Abe is also supposed to make an appearance. And Matt Damon. And John Kerry. (No Charlize Theron this year, though. Sadly.)

One side-effect of being a member of the International Media Council is that you get some official duties, so that will leave me less time to regale you with the truth about Davos. Fortunately, my colleague Joe Weisenthal, Executive Editor of Business Insider, is also here this year, and he’s already writing up a storm. (“This Bank Just Welcomed Marissa Mayer To Davos With A Special Advertisement.”) So, as we experience Davos, you’ll experience Davos.

In the meantime, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned in previous years…

THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS:

The Truth About Davos — It’s Just Like High School!

Unboxing The Davos Swag Bag [PHOTOS]

Guten Morgen, Davos! Let’s Get Up And Go To The Congress Center!

The Real Reason People Pay $71,000 Apiece To Come To Davos–And Why They’ll Keep Paying More Every Year

Sean Parker Almost Died At Davos Last Night

Here’s What Happens In Davos When You Don’t Get Invited To Any Parties

Should You Buy A New $65 Million Private Jet…Or Renovate A “Classic” One?

I Was Supposed To Go To 8 Parties Last Night, But I Only Made It To 6

A Gift From The Government Of Azerbaijan To The People Of Davos

UNBOXING The NEW Davos Swag Bag

Jamie Dimon Dwarfed By Colossal Bloomberg Anchor

The Head Of A Government Agency Just Blew Me Off To Meet With Marissa Mayer

