Trust Me, The iPad Craze Is Just Beginning: iPad2 Sales Crush Original

rumours are surfacing across the web that disappointed customers who stood online for their very own iPad 2 today, but left empty-handed, were told to come back early tomorrow morning as new shipments will facilitate restocking early this morning.



One might think that the iPad 2 went on sale this morning, and that Apple, as usual, “underestimated” demand and will ship more.

But the new and improved Apple tablet went on sale in retail locations at 5pm EST this past Friday! My friend who lives on West 67th street described the scene outside the Apple Store at 1981 Broadway in NYC: “the line went up 67th street, up Broadway, and down 68th street, only to finish on Amsterdam Avenue”, so about 4 blocks worth of people hoping there would be an iPad 2 in stock for them.

Mashable.com relayed the story of Manhattan Community College student, Amanda Foote, who sold her first-in-line position at the NYC Fifth Avenue store to app developer HAzem Sayed for $900. I’d say Amanda deserves a Finance credit or two for that transaction.

