This incredible short film by director Paul Trillo shows a look at the infinite possibilities within the everyday. The film follows a day in the life of Vincent, “Subject X” and the many variations that exist throughout his universe.

Video courtesy of Paul Trillo



See more of Paul Trillo’s work at paultrillo.com



