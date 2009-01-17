Trumps Vs. Kennedys On Ski Slopes

In a series of influential battles we would loved to have seen, the Trumps and the Kennedys used to face off—on the ski slopes. And the Trumps, much to the Kennedys’s chagrin, always won.



Well, at least that’s what Ivana says.

Page Six: Ivana Trump says the Kennedys can’t compare to the Trumps on the Aspen slopes. “Every year there’s a dual slalom race, and when my kids were younger there would be the Trump team and the Kennedy team,” Ivana tells Page Six Magazine in this Sunday’s Post. “Ivanka would race against one of the Kennedy kids, and Don Jr. would go against one of the other Kennedy kids. And I have to tell you, we always creamed them. They didn’t like it.”

But, hmm, considering that Michael Kennedy died a few years ago playing ski football down the slopes in Aspen, maybe this is not the best story to share?

See Also: Donald Trump, Billionaire Buddies Spend Boxing Day On Trump’s Golf Course

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump: A Re-Gifter!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.