Trump paraded raw steaks and assorted 'Trump' products out during his victory speech

A host of Donald Trump-branded products, including Trump Steaks, Trump Water and Trump Wine, made cameo appearances at the businessman’s victory speech Tuesday night in Jupiter, Florida.

Trump flaunted the products as a rebuttal to 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who last week condemned Trump’s presidential bid and criticised some of his failed business ventures.

Trump paraded his products one by one, touting them as testaments to his business acumen.

“He said, ‘Trump Magazine is out,'” Trump said, holding a copy of the magazine. “I said, ‘It is?’ I thought I saw one two days ago.”

“You have the water, you have the steaks,” Trump said. “You have the wines and all of that.”

At one point Trump offered raw steaks to members of the press.

And the steaks. Aide says they’re real Trump steaks, but can’t see any labels pic.twitter.com/tcxyu7TiQ8

— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 9, 2016

