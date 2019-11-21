Cameras captured Trump's Ukraine talking points, written in giant Sharpie letters: 'I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.'

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump talks to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over investigating the Bidens.

He made the comment while reading from his talking points, which were clearly written in giant letters with a Sharpie marker.

President Donald Trump told reporters on the White House lawn on Wednesday that he didn’t make any requests of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that there was no quid pro quo for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.

Trump dismissed testimony in the impeachment inquiry from Gordon Sondland, his handpicked ambassador to the European Union who had donated $US1 million to his inauguration fund and was described by Trump in October as “a really good man and great American.”

“I don’t know him very well. I haven’t spoken to him very much. This is not a man I know well,” Trump said of Sondland. “Seems like a nice guy though.”

JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images Trump’s notes.

The White House’s memo of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky – which Trump frequently insists everyone read – says Trump asked Zelensky to do him a “favour” and speak to his attorney general about investigating the Bidens. Five witnesses in the impeachment inquiry so far have testified under oath that Trump wanted the investigation in exchange for releasing the military aid, which Trump also discussed in the call, as part of a quid pro quo.

Trump made the comment about Sondland while reading from notes written in giant Sharpie lettering on Air Force One stationary.

The notes said: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing. This is the final word from the pres of the U.S.”

Trump appears to believe that his statement just now will be “the final word from the pres of the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/gQ7J0pn8Jq — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 20, 2019

He also appeared to hold a piece of paper with a single tweet in which a Reuters White House correspondent described Sondland as saying that Trump didn’t tell him that aid for Ukraine – already authorised by Congress – would be released only if Ukraine investigated the Bidens.

The tweet Trump has here appears to be from @jeffmason1 pic.twitter.com/YdrpGXe6Xh — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2019

Trump is said to have poor eyesight but refuses to wear glasses in public. According to The New York Times, he doesn’t tweet in front of other people because he doesn’t want them to see him with his glasses on.

