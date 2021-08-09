Trump’s spokesperson attacked Fox News after his election-fraud lies were edited out of an interview on YouTube

Donald Trump. Getty

Former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman lashed out at Fox News for censoring an interview.

Fox appeared to edit out portions of a Trump interview where he made false claims of election fraud.

The voting-machine company Dominion has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox.

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman ripped Fox News over the weekend, charging that the former president’s baseless claims of election fraud were edited out of a clip of his interview that the media giant posted on YouTube.

“WOW. So I went to post a clip from President Trump’s great interview from @FoxNews last night, and lo and behold, Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election,” the spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, tweeted on Sunday.

Harrington, a former Republican National Committee spokeswoman, added, “Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words: ‘You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country…'”

Trump has continuously claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against him. He and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits to challenge or overturn the election results; all failed.

“This is just as bad as Big Tech,” Harrington said. “They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole.”

A jump cut could be heard in a video on YouTube of Trump’s interview with Fox’s Dan Bongino on Saturday night.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox in March, seeking $US1.6 ($AU2) billion in damages.

Dominion said that Fox News’ personalities and guests’ spreading baseless claims and conspiracy theories about the company’s voting equipment had caused reputational and severe economic damage. Fox has sought to dismiss the lawsuit by citing the First Amendment.

Fox News isn’t the only network to censor or cut out false election-fraud claims perpetuated by its guests.

Newsmax, a smaller conservative network that settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion in April and retracted and apologized for some of its coverage, has cut the mics of guests who spouted baseless election conspiracy theories.

In February, the anchor Bob Sellers cut MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s microphone and walked off the set after Lindell launched into a rant about Dominion machines. Lindell, too, is being sued by Dominion.