Here's how Trump's salary compares to other leaders in countries with the biggest economies

Being a world leader isn’t merely about having a powerful military arsenal at your disposal or inspiring a generation of youth to become productive members of society.

It’s also about the delicate balancing act between progressing one’s country and defending the fundamental principles of its social or moral code — and with so much responsibility, you can be sure to expect a democratically elected president or even a monarch to be amply compensated for their services.

Of course, the buck doesn’t stop there: After the end of one’s term, there’s always the lucrative speaking engagement circuit or book deal they could sign on to — Hillary and Bill Clinton reportedly earned over $US10 million from mostly speaking fees and royalties in 2015.

Regardless, the base pay for our world leaders isn’t something to be scoffed at.

Here are the paychecks for presidents and prime ministers in the world’s biggest economies:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.