Donald and Melania Trump wear matching tuxedos in their final White House Christmas picture

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen in their official 2020 Christmas portrait, in the White House in Washington DC, on December 10, 2020.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared their final Christmas picture in the White House on Friday, in which both are seen wearing matching tuxedos.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wore matching tuxedos for their final Christmas photo in the White House on Friday.

The photograph shows the Trumps smiling together as they stand on the red-carpeted Grand staircase, beneath festive White House Christmas decorations.

Trump wore a classic black tux, white shirt, and bow tie, while the first lady opted for a black jacket, white shirt, cropped tuxedo pants, and high heels.

The first lady tweeted the picture on Friday alongside the caption: “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

The rest of the family is, including the couple’s 14-year-old son Barron, is not in the picture.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

This is the last time the Trumps are posing for the traditional Christmas picture in the White House before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.

The couple has yet to make an official announcement about their post-White House plans. Reports published in the last few weeks have already tipped the first family moving to their favoured state of Florida.

President Trump has reportedly already spruced up his Mar-a-Lago residence while the first lady is scouting for schools in the area for their son Barron, and “just wants to go home.”

Where the Trumps will end up living is not yet known. Florida neighbours are already taking legal action to try to stop them from moving permanently to their Mar-a-Lago beach residence.

