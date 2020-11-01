President Trump has a plan to continue holding rallies after Election Day, says report

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport October 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota.

President Donald Trump might continue holding campaign rallies after Election Day if no winner is declared on election night, campaign officials told Politico.

The president’s rallies are at the heart of his political brand, and he has continued to hold them throughout his presidency.

President Donald Trump could continue holding campaign rallies after Election Day if no winner is immediately declared, Politico reported.

Trump campaign surrogates have been told to keep their diaries clear after November 3, reported the outlet. It cited two campaign officials and a surrogate who said it was a real possibility that the president would continue to hold rallies in key states even as election officials tallied up ballots.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Trump’s raucous rallies, where the president rails against enemies, boasts of his achievements and basks in the adulation of his core supporters, have long been the centrepiece of his campaigns.

They frequently feature a roll-call of allies and administration officials praising him and his achievements.

Breaking with convention, Trump registered for reelection the day after taking office in January 2017 and has continued to stage rallies throughout his presidency. In the wake of his 2016 victory, the president embarked on a ‘thank you” tour in key states that had handed him victory.

The president is currently crisscrossing the country on a final tour of swing states before polling day, with 14 rallies planned in the final three days of the election.

Even the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the president from staging the rallies, breaching federal government guidelines, and sometimes state laws. The packed events have been linked to surges in the virus in several counties.

Trump has long spread baseless claims that mail-in votes are exposed to widespread fraud and would likely use post-Election Day rallies to ram home the claims and whip up supporters.

