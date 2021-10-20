Trump’s new social media platform, TRUTH Social, has an interface that looks an awful lot like Twitter’s

Posts made on TRUTH Social, per its app mockup, appear bear some similarities to Twitter’s user interface Screengrab/TRUTH Social App Store; Screengrab/Twitter App Store

Trump’s new social media platform, which is slated for a 2022 launch, looks a lot like Twitter.

TRUTH Social’s similarities to Twitter were particularly striking on the profile page, which appeared display elements like the profile picture and bio in the same way Twitter does.

The app, which is available for pre-order in Apple’s App Store, will open to invitees in November.

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social, reportedly slated for a 2022 launch, appears to have a user interface that closely resembles Twitter’s.

Potential users were able to get a preview of how the app would potentially look via iPhone screenshots posted on its Apple App Store listing. The TRUTH Social app appears to have functions that let people “follow” each other and repost messages.

The app’s interface also appears to bear a striking resemblance to Twitter, particularly where its profile page is concerned. In the screenshots, the profile page on TRUTH Social’s iPhone screenshots features a circular display picture set against a cover photo, accompanied by a bio and one’s follower count. Twitter has a similar set-up on its iPhone app.

According to the app’s listing, it will contain features like a “TRUTH Feed,” where people can “get the scoop on the latest thoughts and activities from the people, organizations, and news outlets that interest you.”

The app also touts as its key features its “Search” function, with the description of this feature reading: “Search for a voice that you find interesting and easily follow them right from the search list or view their profile first before deciding.”

TRUTH Social appears to have several Twitter-like functions, including a news feed and the ability to follow other users. Screengrab/App Store

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

On Wednesday, the former president announced that he plans to launch TRUTH Social in the first quarter of 2022. The app’s App Store description outlines its “Big Tent” approach to social media use, which it claims will promote “inclusivity.”

“Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend’s wedding. Who’s there? The combination of multiple families from all over the United States, and the world,” read the description on TRUTH Social. “Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie from Texas is a staunch conservative. Your cousin, John from California, is a die-hard liberal. And guess what? They’re all together to have an amazing time and share their viewpoints of the world.”

Trump said in a press statement released on Twitter through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington that he created TRUTH Social “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The former president has been permanently banned from Twitter. He is also barred from Facebook until at least January 2023.