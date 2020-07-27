Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.

Robert O’Brien, the White House national security adviser, tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg reported Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Trump official to contract the virus so far.

In May, two White House aides tested positive for COVID-19, and earlier this month, a White House journalist also tested positive.

O’Brien tested positive after a family event and has been working from home since late last week, according to the report.

Robert O’Brien, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg News first reported Monday.

O’Brien, 54, has not reported to work at the White House since late last week, according to the report. The White House did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment Monday.

O’Brien and Trump last publicly appeared together more than two weeks ago during a July 10 trip to US Southern Command in Miami,CNN reported.

According to Bloomberg, which reported the information based on sources who asked not to be named because the information was not yet publicly available, O’Brien became ill after a family event and has been isolating at home. He’s been operating the National Security Council remotely.

O’Brien is the closest adviser to the president to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg noted, though he’s not the first coronavirus case in the West Wing.

In May, two White House aides – Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, and the president’s personal valet – also tested positive for COVID-19.

A White House reporter who attended briefings at the White House contracted the virus earlier this month, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced on July 10.

While President Trump recently started wearing face masks in public for the first time, White House staff are often observed without the facial coverings, which are recommended in situations where social distancing is not possible.

