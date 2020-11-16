A lawyer for Trump's campaign claims without evidence the president won reelection by 'millions of votes'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images An election judge directs voters outside a polling place in the Pearl Park Recreation Centre on August 11, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sidney Powell, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, made baseless claims of voter fraud in voting machine technology.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday morning, Powell claimed without evidence that the president “won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the election last Friday when he won 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected last week.

The Department of Homeland Security has pushed back on claims from Trump’s camp of widespread voter fraud, even calling this year’s election “the most secure in American history.”

Sidney Powell, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, made baseless claims of voter fraud on Fox News Sunday morning, where she said voting software was “designed to rig elections.”

Powell claimed that the president “won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes” and the campaign is “fixing to overturn the results of the election in multiple states.”

When pressed for evidence by Fox News Host Bartiromo, Powell vaguely claimed she had “lots of ways to prove it,” though she was “not gonna tell on national TV what all we have.”

Her comments shortly came after Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, also claimed while speaking to Bartiromo that he had “proof” but could not “disclose yet.”

The New York Times reported last week that Trump put Giuliani in charge of the ongoing legal battles over the election just as law firms for the president withdrew from election litigation over concerns their involvement could further Trump’s baseless claims about his election loss.

Both Powell and Giuliani pointed to a baseless conspiracy theory about software from Dominion Voting Systems, which Trump has claimed “DELETED” more than one million votes for his reelection.Insider’s Rachel Greenspan previously reported that Trump tweeted the claim shortly after One America News Network (OAN), a right-wing, pro-Trump propaganda outlet aired a segment focusing on the company.

The Department of Homeland Security has publicly rebuked Trump and his allies, even calling this year’s election “the most secure in American history.” The Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committee said in a statement that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the election last Friday when he won 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected last week. Yesterday, Decision Desk HQ projected President-elect Biden as the winner of Georgia‘s 16 electoral votes after Georgia’s Secretary of State initially ordered a manual recount of ballots by November 20.

The president has yet to concede and continued to make baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump seemed to admit he lost the election when he said in a tweet that Biden “won” while making, once again, baseless claims that “the Election was Rigged.”

He clarified in a subsequent tweet that he was not conceding to the election, but insisted it was “RIGGED.”

