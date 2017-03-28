Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than Obama and Clinton's all-time lows

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has fallen to its lowest level ever at 36% — two points beneath President Barack Obama’s lowest ever rating, according to a Gallup poll conducted between March 24-26.

Obama’s job approval rating sunk to 38% twice during his presidency, while President Bill Clinton hit his all-time low of 37% only once during his time in office.

Presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan all saw job approval ratings under 36% at least once during their administrations.

Gallup’s nationwide survey of 1,500 adults was conducted immediately following Republican House leaders’ failed attempt to pass the American Healthcare Act, which would have repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The failure of the AHCA dealt a significant blow to Trump’s agenda and to Republican lawmakers, who have promised to repeal Obamacare since it was signed into law in 2010.

Trump reached his highest approval rating — 46% — in the days following his inauguration, and has consistently fallen beneath that. His previous low was reported on March 16-18, at 37%.

But the presidential job approval ratings are subject to change. All past presidents whose approval ratings have dipped below 37%, with the exception of Richard Nixon, have seen their popularity rebound, often within months, according to Gallup.

Trump has denounced low approval ratings as “fake news” and dismissed polls in January that showed he would be the lowest-rated incoming president in modern history. The Real Clear Politics average of 11 major polls puts Trump’s approval rating at 42.1% and his disapproval rating at 52%.

The Gallup survey released Monday had a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

