Trump's proposed $300 federal unemployment boost could leave out up to 1.5 million low-wage workers from receiving jobless benefits

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump’s unemployment proposal seeks to design a parallel benefit system so workers can get an extra $US300 a week from the federal government.

But it mandates that people must earn at least $US100 in state benefits, a threshold experts say could leave out many part-time and gig workers from getting federal aid.

“The people I’m most worried are those who are doing their best to try and get back to work,” said unemployment expert Michele Evermore.

One economist estimated it could leave out up to 1.5 million workers.

President Donald Trump is seeking to implement a $US300 weekly supplement to state unemployment benefits for jobless people.

It’s a 50% cut from the $US600 level it was before expiring at the end of July. The administration reduced it from $US400 after setting off a backlash from cash-strapped states unable to chip in an extra $US100 benefit as laid out in a recent memorandum.

But one element within the memo has raised concerns about its potential to exclude some low-earners. It contains a provision stating that jobless people only qualify for federal aid if they already get at least $US100 in state benefits every week.

Put another way, the unemployed must already be receiving government help – so they’re eligible for extra government help. Workers that could be left out include part-time, low-wage and gig-economy workers, some of whom previously collected the $US600 federal benefit that expired in late July.



“The people I’m most worried are those who are doing their best to try and get back to work,” Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Unemployment Project, told Business Insider. “They’re getting a partial benefit, and that benefit will fluctuate weekly and drop below $US100.”

Ernie Tedeschi, a former economist in the Obama administration, estimated around 1 million to 1.5 million workers may end up ineligible for the federal assistance. He said younger workers with limited work histories and others who jumped in and out of the labour force due to family care obligations were also at risk.

Low-earners are most at risk of being rendered ineligible

“They’re people who were already low-earners before they lost their job,” Eliza Forsythe, a labour economist and professor at the University of Illinois, told Business Insider.

She estimated that 6% of unemployed people on state unemployment insurance receive less than $US100 week in benefits, and said they were disproportionately women.

But she said the overall figure is likely higher since her projection didn’t include people in federal programs like the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That was set up for gig workers and independent contractors usually not eligible for state benefits.



Associated Press

Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Century Foundation, said the $US100 benefit threshold would compel some workers to get by with little aid and delay the arrival of the money.

“Some workers who’ve been getting the benefit in the past won’t be eligible for aid and they will have to subsist on a very small amount,” Stettner told Business Insider. “And the second is it’s gonna really slow down to get the money out quickly since they have to use another screen.”

Only nine states pay out minimum benefits above $US100, according to the Department of Labour.

The number of weekly jobless claims slipped below 1 million for the first time since March, according to new federal data released Thursday. The US recorded 963,000 new jobless claims last week and the unemployment rate stands at 10.2% – both figures higher than any point reached the Great Recession.



Congress is still deadlocked on negotiations for a next stimulus bill. Additional aid to states and a federal boost to unemployment benefits form two of the biggest rifts between Democrats and Republicans. It led Trump to sign the executive orders, which had little immediate effects.

Forsythe said the program laid out in the memo may keep some part-time workers earning partial benefits from reentering the workforce, since they could lose out on the $US300 federal supplement if they start earning more.

“All of this discussion about a disincentive to work, that’s a very explicit disincentive to work,” Forsythe said. “You start working a little bit and you lose out on this $US300.”

