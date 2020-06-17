Trump's executive order on policing is pro-police and doesn't call for major changes

Leah Millis/Reuters President Donald Trump is applauded by law enforcement leaders surrounding him as he holds up an executive order on police reform after signing it during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, June 16, 2020.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday that’s primarily concerned with avoiding the demonization of police.

The executive order is meant to respond to nationwide protests over police brutality and racism, and comes as Trump’s polling numbers are rapidly tanking.

But it’s low on substance and doesn’t go nearly as far as other proposals from activists and lawmakers regarding policing in the US.

As Trump announced the executive order at the White House on Tuesday, he showered law enforcement with praise.

“Without police, there is chaos,” Trump said. “The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on policing that does not address the demands of activists who’ve flooded America’s streets, and does not go nearly as far as legislation proposed by Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

As Americans demonstrate against the use of excessive force by police, the president showered law enforcement with praise and called for more “law and order” in the US. Trump’s executive order is primarily concerned with not demonizing police officers.

“We will have reform without undermining our great police officers,” Trump said in announcing the executive order on Tuesday. “Americans want law and order. They demand law and order. They may not say it, they may not be talking about it, but that’s what they want. Some of them don’t even know that that’s what they want. But that’s what they want.”

“Without police, there is chaos,” he added.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, which took place in the Rose Garden, Trump said he met with the families of victims of police violence, including Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb, and Everett Palmer.

Trump’s executive order is more about optics than making major changes

David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Getty Images Protesters gather in Harlem to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in New York City.

Trump’s executive order calls for the creation of a national database to track police misconduct. It also emphasises the need for the increased involvement of mental health professionals in policing to help deal with nonviolent situations involving issues such homelessness and addiction. Additionally, the executive order aims to use federal grants to incentivise departments to reach certain standards on the use of force.

There is overwhelming public and bipartisan support for an outright ban on chokeholds, but Trump’s order does not go that far. “As part of this new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned – except for if an officer’s life is at risk,” Trump said.

With protests against police brutality and racism occurring in virtually every major US city over the past few weeks – largely catalyzed by the brutal death of George Floyd – the Trump administration has been under increasing pressure to offer policy proposals aimed at reforming policing.

Earlier this month, Trump controversially threatened to employ the US military to quell protests and unrest across the country over Floyd’s death. That same day, law enforcement violently dispersed peaceful protesters to clear a path for Trump to take a photo with a bible at a nearby church. This incident did not help matters, sparking widespread condemnation – including from former top advisers to the president.

The president’s polling numbers have been tanking between the protests and his botched response to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 116,000 people have died from COVID-19 in a matter of months under Trump’s watch.

Trump’s executive order came well after an array of proposals were put forward by various localities and congressional lawmakers. With polling showing strong support for the nationwide demonstrations, the order aims to answer the call for policing reform without taking steps that might anger or alienate law enforcement.

“The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants,” Trump said on Tuesday as he made it clear he opposes efforts to disband and defund police departments. “Law and order must be further restored nationwide.”

Beyond Trump’s executive order, here are some of the most notable proposals that have recently been put forward:

House and Senate Democrats are calling to ban chokeholds, end no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and create a national police-misconduct registry. House Democrats have put forward the Justice in Policing Act, the most sweeping law-enforcement overhaul proposed by Congress in recent decades. It focuses on increasing police accountability and curbing some of the most controversial police tactics. The bill would put an end to qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement from civil lawsuits; create a higher federal-use-of-force standard; log a national registry of police misconduct; and ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants. House leaders have rejected calls to defund police departments. “We want to work with our police departments,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week. “There are many things we call upon our police departments to deal with – mental-health issues, policing in schools, and the rest – that we could rebalance some of our funding to address some of those issues more directly. But this isn’t about that.”

Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Tim Scott, support significantly less far-reaching changes, which they’re preparing to unveil in new legislation this week. Some of the measures in the GOP bill will reportedly be similar to those in the Democratic bill, including a national database of law-enforcement misconduct, a ban on neck restraints and no-knock warrants, and lowering the legal bar for civil lawsuits against officers. But Republicans have rejected other measures proposed by Democrats, including ending qualified immunity, which Scott has called a “poison pill” for the GOP.

The Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza is calling for national defunding of police and the reallocation of resources to social services, including housing and healthcare. “So much of policing right now is generated and directed towards quality-of-life issues, homelessness, drug addiction, domestic violence,” Garza told NBC News. “What we do need is increased funding for housing, we need increased funding for education, we need increased funding for quality of life of communities who are over-policed and over-surveilled.”

Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, wants to spend $US300 million more on community policing. Biden has said he doesn’t support calls to defund the police but that funding should be conditional on the department’s standards. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and in fact are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community,” Biden told CBS News last week. Biden announced last week that he’s still calling for an additional $US300 million in federal funding “to reinvigorate community policing.” He also wants to see increased investment in “mental health services, drug treatment and prevention programs, and services for people experiencing homelessness,” he wrote in a USA Today op-ed article. “That may also mean having social service providers respond to calls with police officers,” Biden added. While many progressives are calling to reduce police interaction with Black and brown communities, Biden has long argued that more police officers on the streets improves safety. And Biden’s record on policing and criminal-justice policy has long been scrutinised by progressives, who point to the 1994 crime bill he championed as a reason for mass incarceration, harsh sentencing, and the criminalization of poverty.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, wants to stop the federal militarization of local police departments’ and end no-knock warrants, like the one that led to Breonna Taylor’s killing in Louisville. Paul is drafting legislation that would ban no-knock warrants, which allow the police to enter a residence without identifying themselves or the reason for their entry. He said he was motivated by the March killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers who raided her apartment without a warrant in the middle of the night. “After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants,” he said. “This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States.” Paul also supports a bipartisan bill, the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act, that calls to ban the transfer of military weapons to local police departments. “I support our officers, but I do not believe it is beneficial for neighbourhoods across the United States to have the same kind of military-grade weapons that are commonly used in Afghanistan,” Paul told Business Insider in a statement. Notably, Paul has prevented a federal anti-lynching bill from becoming law, arguing that it defines lynching too broadly.

Some local leaders and civil rights groups have also put forward proposals. New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to make “significant cuts to the NYPD budget and reinvest that money in communities” and “get cops out of schools, out of homeless services, and out of mental health.” Ed Mullins, the president of the NYPD Sergeants union, supports ending arrest quotas, expanding police departments’ Big Brother Big Sister programs, and creating “public service announcements” that “explain what transpires during a police encounter.” The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, along with several hundred civil and human-rights groups, is calling for eight key policing reforms, including a national use of force standard, a ban on chokeholds, and an end to racial profiling.



