Trump's approval rating on the economy jumps to all-time high

New polling shows an increasing percentage of American voters say they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy.

That could buoy broader support as the Senate resumes an impeachment trial against him.

The economy and public perceptions of it have historically played a crucial role in presidential elections.

In a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday, 55% of voters approved of the way Trump has approached economic issues. That was the highest point of his term and a 10-point increase from the last reading in September.

The economy and public perceptions of it have historically played a crucial role in presidential elections. Trump’s overall approval rating rose six points to 44%, according to the January 20-23 telephone poll, while 51% disapproved.

A historically low unemployment rate and a record stock market highs have together been a particular boon for Trump, who has steadily polled better on economic issues than on his overall performance in office.

Critics have sought to highlight policies they said have worsened economic inequality, meanwhile, including tax cuts that benefited the wealthy and bruising trade disputes. But after rising for much of last year, concerns about a potential economic downturn have eased in recent months.

“This has helped boost approval of Trump’s handling of the economy and makes the economy a strength rather than a weakness in 2020,” said Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School poll of voters in Wisconsin.

The polling results come at a critical moment for the Trump campaign. The White House resumed its defence argument against charges of abuse of power and obstruction on Monday, just a week ahead of Iowa caucuses where Trump is hoping to signal strength against a crowded field of Democrats.

