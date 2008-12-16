Trump's Chicago Tower: STILL Not Finished

So, this weekend, the spire atop Donald Trump’s much-maligned and long-in-the-works Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago was supposed to be installed. But strong winds (damn you, Chicago!) prevented workers from completing the task.



Once the spire’s up the building will finally be finished. But for now, no such luck.

But the tower itself isn’t the only thing incomplete; there are still plenty of condos available in the building.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.